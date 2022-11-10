The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government says it is working towards providing immediate assistance to families of uMsunduzi whose houses were flooded during heavy rains on Wednesday afternoon.

Reports indicate that many houses were badly destroyed after a heavy downpour resulting in the uMsunduzi River breaking its banks and causing massive flooding.

This incident has caused a lot of damage to property and disrupted people’s lives.

No deaths have been confirmed thus far.

Aerial view of damage caused by floods, 13 April 2022:

On Tuesday disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal sent high alert message, following the weather warning from the South African Weather Service.

The alert indicated that disruptive rainfall which might lead to localised floods can be expected in large parts of the province.