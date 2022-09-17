The KwaZulu-Natal government says it’s using the Umkhosi Wokweshwana First Fruit ceremony to instill good values and to become men who respect women and children.

KZN acting premier Nomagugu Simelane shared these sentiments during the annual Umkhosi WoMhlanga Reed dance at eNyokeni Palace in Nongoma north of the province.

Simelane says young boys are also taught about abstinence which is also emphasised to girls.

“Young boys are taught how to treat women as the province of KwaZulu-Natal we reached an agreement with Isilo before he passed on that we utilise umkhosi wokweshwama as well as a process where we will be able to circumcise young boys who want to be circumcised,” she said.

“So yes the teachings that are given to young maidens there’s also an opportunity to teach the young boys during umkhosi wokweshwama. When we talk about abstinence as we are going to be talking to the young maidens we’re also talking about abstinence to the young boys the consequences must apply to both genders, “said Simelane.