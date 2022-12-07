The National Taxi Council in KwaZulu-Natal says it will intensify awareness campaigns to reduce the number of road accidents during the festive season.

The taxi organisation has also welcomed the donation of vehicles from the provincial transport department.

These are expected to be used specifically to monitor routes notoriously ridden with taxi violence.

SANTACO provincial chairperson, Boy Zondi says, “These vehicles are going to be used towards those problems, remember those who have forgotten what Hlokomela does and it helps the taxi industry to look into the reduction of accidents on the road. This is what these vehicles are going to be used for.”

Zondi has appealed to all role players within the taxi industry to avoid violence.

“Going to be used for conflict resolution committee and those people are responsible to mediate conflict in certain areas that are affected by taxi violence. We always say we don’t encourage people shooting each other but we say lets use boardrooms and discussions in order to resolve conflicts, so these are going to be used for that.”