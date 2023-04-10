The leader of the official opposition in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosi Hlabisa, says the provincial government has failed to effectively deal with the aftermath of last year’s floods.

This week will mark the first anniversary of the floods that caused devastation in Durban and other parts of the province.

Over 400 people died in one of the province’s worst disasters.

Hlabisa says it is a huge failure on the part of the authorities to have people that are still displaced a year after the disaster.

“They are good in making empty promises, the [then] Premier [Sihle Zikalala] of KwaZulu-Natal, went public to say all families will be removed from halls and churches over the festive season in December 2022. We are in April now and some families are still living in halls. Every time, they give this promise and they say next time this would be sorted out but in reality, nothing is going to happen,” explains Hlabisa.

KwaZulu-Natal Floods I Aerial view of the damage