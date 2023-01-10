Government in KwaZulu-Natal says it is concerned about the spike in gender based violence cases.

The provincial Department of Social Development says among the latest victims is Zibuyile Ngubeni from Emmaus area in Bergville in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Ngubeni was assaulted and killed allegedly at the hands of her husband with a hammer.

Department spokesperson Mhlaba Memela says the suspect is still at large

“The situation is very bad where we encounter a number of cases where women are murdered by the people that are supposed to provide protection for them and their children. What happened in Bergville is quite a very unfortunate incident – a husband allegedly assaulted his wife with two pound hammer and the wife died and that perpetrator is still at large. Police have not yet found him and the other painful thing is the fact that the family reported that they have been receiving strange calls from the same person – threatening them.”

Memela says this month alone, they have received reports of four women who were allegedly killed by their partners.

At the beginning of this month, five month pregnant Sizakele Mthembu was stabbed to death by her partner at Eshowe on the north coast of the province.

Memela is urges men to protect women.

“I can say it has been a very bumpy beginning of the year because we are now talking about almost four women that we have been informed, who have been murdered by their partners. It tells us that the scourge of gender based violence is increasing in our province – but we need to work together as communities in this province in ensuring that we are able to protect women. Men are the ones that have to create a safe environment for women.”

Last month, civil society organisations in KZN held a peaceful march for GBV victims: