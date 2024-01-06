KZN floods death toll rises to 40, five still missing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The KwaZulu-Natal Co-Operative Governance Department says the death toll from the heavy rains that wreaked havoc across the province in December and this month has risen to 40.

Search and rescue teams recovered two bodies yesterday.

Five people are still missing.

The department’s spokesperson, Nonala Ndlovu, says, “The number of fatalities has risen to 40, and five people are still missing as disaster management teams continue with the search and rescue operations after rains and thunderstorms affected different parts of KwaZulu-Natal over December and January.

“Two of the bodies that were recovered on Friday are still undergoing DNA testing to verify if they are part of the missing five. The highest number of fatalities, sitting at 25, was recorded in Thukela district, and 74 people sustained injuries across the province.”

Meanwhile, Ndlovu says 814 households have been affected.

“226 houses have been totally destroyed, while 663 have been partially damaged. The department is working with different social partners and government agencies to bring relief to the families in distress while continuing with assessments to quantify the cost of damages to both public infrastructure and private property.”

