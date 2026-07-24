KZN family left reeling after loved one’s body found in pit toilet

The Mgoza family in Impendle in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Midlands is reeling from the brutal murder of their 41-year-old family member, Sindi Mgoza.

According to the family, Mgoza went missing for several days before her body was discovered two weeks later inside a pit toilet. The family says she had suffered stab wounds.

Family member Mxolisi Nzuke says Mgoza was found naked and they believe she might have been raped before her body was burnt.

A family in KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, is demanding justice after the body of a 41-year-old woman was discovered in a pit toilet.

She was last seen on 4 July after leaving a political celebration, telling friends she was going home to fetch a jacket. She never returned, prompting a search by her family, community members and police.

Two weeks later, a suspect from the same neighbourhood was arrested. Police later recovered Mgoza’s burnt body from a pit toilet on a nearby property. Her family alleges she was stabbed and sexually assaulted before being killed and her body set alight. They describe the discovery of her remains as deeply traumatic.

“We are so hurt as a family as we found her body completely burnt. She was stabbed and burnt and we suspect that she was raped before being burnt. Her body was dumped into the toilet, so we need justice and that is what we need as a family.”

Concerned resident Zandile Mthalane says women in the area no longer feel safe, especially those living alone in their homesteads.

“We are afraid as women and we call on all law enforcement agencies in this area to play their role as we live alone in our homes. This is a frightening incident.”

Another resident, Zinhle Mkhize, says gender-based violence remains a serious concern in the community.

She has called on local leaders to take stronger action and introduce programmes that educate men on respecting and protecting women.

“We are shocked by the incident as our sister was brutally murdered. We are against GBV, so we ask traditional leaders to play a huge role. I would like to see women are trained on how to behave and take care of ourselves, but we don’t see many programmes of males being trained on how to behave themselves and take care of women.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the local court on Monday.