The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department has condemned the burning of classrooms at Kanye Kanye High School in eDumbe in the north of the province.

The school suffered partial damage after unknown assailants, over the weekend, set fire to parts of the school on the eve of the start of matric exams.

It is alleged that a group of learners were upset about the postponement of the matric dance.

Provincial Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi says, “It’s very much disappointing to have this done. At any given point in time, it was going to be wrong, but it’s even worse when it’s done on the eve of the writing of the learners.”

“Now psychologically you have affected the learners, now we have to get an alternative place for them to write, that has a very serious psychological impact on their state of readiness because we know that at this time learners need not to be de-focused,” says Mahlambi.

The first day of the matric examinations begins without any major challenges in all provinces

The Department of Basic Education says the first day of the National Senior Certificate examinations got underway in all provinces without any major challenges. Almost 800 000 learners sat for a two-hour English Paper 1, in around 7 000 exam centres across the country.

In Gauteng, a total of 194 611 matriculants from 1018 examination centres in the province are sitting for their 2022 final exams. The province obtained 82.8% matric pass rate in 2021.

