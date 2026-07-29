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KZN disaster teams on high alert amid heavy rain alert

  • Severe weather over an area
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Viola May

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Department in KwaZulu-Natal says disaster management teams are on high alert after the Weather Service issued an Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive rain and snowfall earlier on Wednesday.

Some parts of the province have since been downgraded to a Yellow Level 2 warning, but eThekwini and parts of the South Coast remain under Level 6 warning.

There has also been reports of snowfall in the Drakensberg, which the department says is being monitored.

“Well along the coastal areas such as eThekwini, KwaDukuza, iLembe District and the King Cetshwayo District as well as areas under Umkhanyakude District such as Hlabisa we’ve got heavy rainfall. There are some routes or roads that are disrupted but these are minor or smaller roads or routes within these areas. We’ve not had any major incidents so far. We are though keeping our teams on the ground,” says CoGTA spokesperson, Senzelwe Mzila.

 

VIDEO| Wednesday weather forecast:

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