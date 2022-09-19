Disaster management teams are on high alert following a severe weather warning expected later on Monday night in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a weather warning of 80% chances of disruptive rains in various parts of the province.

The weather service says the storms will be accompanied by hail, heavy downpours, strong damaging winds as well as severe lightning.

Areas that will be affected include Harry Gwala, uMgungundlovu, uThukela, Ilembe, parts of uMzinyathi and the eThekwini Metro.

The province’s Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says, “The MEC has also assigned disaster management teams to monitor areas that are prone to disasters. According to the warning, inclement weather conditions could lead to localised flooding in formal and informal areas and lower lying areas and lower lying bridges. These conditions will make it difficult for those that are driving and that motorists are urged to exercise utmost caution.”

Below is the full weather report: