The KwaZulu-Natal government says disaster management teams are working with municipalities to respond to a number of incidents that have occurred as a result of heavy rains.

Recently, a warning was issued on heavy rains that may cause localised flooding in some areas in the province.

Seventy families were evacuated in Newcastle after their homes were flooded.

Roads were flooded and several homes damaged in the uMkhanyakude and Umzinyathi Districts in northern KZN.

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs department says teams have been deployed to assess the extent of the damages and to mobilise resources that are required.

The department has warned of more heavy rains in the province.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has urged residents especially in the northern parts of KZN to remain indoors and for motorists to be extra cautious as heavy rains batter some parts of the province.

