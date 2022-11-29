The Scottburgh High Court in southern KwaZulu-Natal has sentenced six men to life imprisonment for murder, attempted cash-in-transit heist, attempted murder and the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson, Simphiwe Mhlongo says the group shot and killed a security guard at a pension payout point when they tried to rob a van carrying money in the Hibberden area in 2019.

“Six accused to life imprisonment and a number of years in prison for the murder of a security guard in attempted cash in transit heist, as well as attempted murder which happened at Hibberden area in 2019 where the accused they accosted the security guard who was delivering cash at a pension payout and they, fired shots towards security guard one security guard died and the driver of the cash van drove off they gave chase whilst shooting at the cash vehicle until the cash vehicle lost control they failed to take the cash they fled empty-handed.”

In August this year, a security officer was killed and three others were wounded in a cash-in-transit heist on the R31 in Kimberley.