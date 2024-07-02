KZN court sentences accused in mother and daughter burning

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three people have been sentenced to life imprisonment and five years direct imprisonment by the Greytown Regional Court in KwaZulu-Natal.

Philisiwe Zuma, Thubelihle Shezi and Mazwi Lembethe were arrested on two charges of murder and arson in 2023.

Police spokesperson, Siyabonga Nkwanyana, says the deceased, a mother and her daughter, were accused of witchcraft in the area. Nkwanyana says the children were taken out of the house, leaving the mother and daughter inside the burning house.

“At the scene police found a house burnt to ashes, they further found two burnt bodies inside the house. The suspects were arrested immediately. According to information the deceased were attacked while they were both in their homestead together with their six grandchildren. They were accused of witchcraft in the area. The children were taken out of the house leaving the mother and a daughter inside the burning house. Three of the four accused were found guilty and sentenced to five years direct imprisonment and life sentences. They were further declared unfit to possess firearms.”