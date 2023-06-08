In a bid to create awareness around the threats facing oceans globally, the first-ever Ocean Festival has taken place at Scottburgh, south of Durban on World Oceans Day today.

The aim was to engage with communities, educate them about the importance of conservation and inspire people to take action to protect the world’s oceans.

Ocean Festival Organiser Barry Lewin, “So, the goal of the Ocean Festival is to celebrate our connections with the ocean and raise awareness about the importance of oceans’ health and protection through these festivals which are happening around the world. These are to gather people together who are passionate about the conservation, connecting and exploring collaborations that will save our rivers and oceans. It’s exciting to see the support we received from communities and we excited to bring people together to celebrate our oceans.”