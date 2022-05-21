The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance has called on people living next to rivers to move to higher ground as heavy rains fall over large parts of the province including eThekwini and other coastal areas already ravaged by recent floods.

The Weather Service warns on its website that the downpours over the metro may endanger lives and necessitate evacuations. Downpours of between 50-millimetres and over 100-millimetres are expected in parts of the province.

COGTA spokesperson, Nonala Ndlovu says, “We are urging everyone to remain safe during this time. If you can postpone travel, please do so. But our emergency services are on high alert and they are willing to assist wherever they are called to assist. So if you are experiencing difficulties you may contact pour emergency services.”

She further added that, those who don’t have shelter may move to the nearest community halls where they will be given shelter so that they are safe from the rain.

Video| SA Weather Service expects heavy rains to continue in KwaZulu-Natal