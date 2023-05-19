The South African Weather Service has issued a warning to residents of eThekwini, Richards Bay, Amanzimtoti, uMthwalume and areas along the coastline, of continued, heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Residents and motorists are urged to avoid travelling as flooding and significant rainfall may lead to disruption and damage to property.

Forecaster Ayanda Ntanzi, “Today we are expecting deep chances of rain by 60% over the north-eastern parts of the province mainly along the coast. We are expecting the rain to clear late at night. The weekend will be clearer and cooler.”