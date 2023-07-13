Community-based organisation, Siyamthanda Shelter, at Maphumulo in Northern KwaZulu-Natal, believes that empowering boys from an early age could help break the cycle of violence for women and children.

The organisation which shelters vulnerable women and children is hosting a week-long boys camp in an attempt to break the cycle of social ills such as GBV and teenage pregnancy.

The organisation’s Samkelisiwe Sithole says in the pursuit of empowering girls, boys should not be left behind to strengthen this cause.

“We felt that there is a need to do something for the boys, as some are victims of GBV in their homes and nothing much is done for them. We felt that let’s do this programme, so they will learn good leadership skills, which will have a good impact on them when they are growing up to be good leaders to treat women in a good way.”

Meanwhile, the boys who are part of the programme shared their views on how they are learning from it to become better men.

“Most men were taught from a young age that it’s okay to abuse a woman. Some men were taught to respond with being violent, so they can be taken seriously in any situation. This programme has helped me not to become that man.,” says one of the boys.

Another boy who is in attendance says, “I see myself as a boy who will grow up to become a better man than most men of today. Most men have lost their value and worth. Many don’t even understand what it takes to be a man or how a man should carry themselves. To be a man means to protect your family, to respect all women and not to abuse them. Being a man means setting a good example in the community.”