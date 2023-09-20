KZN boxing coach sentenced to life for rape, grooming minor

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Ntuzuma Regional Court in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has sentenced a 58-year-old man to life in prison for raping and sexually grooming a minor.

The court heard that the victim, a 13-year-old girl, had been attending boxing classes with the accused at the time of the heinous acts.

According to the court, the victim detailed all the events in her diary which was later found by her mother, leading to the arrest of the accused.

KZN National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says the perpetrator’s name has since been added to the National Register for Sex Offenders.

“The accused was a boxing coach. The 13-year-old complainant attended lessons. Since the sentences will run concurrently, the accused will serve a term of life imprisonment. Further, the court declared him unfit to possess a firearm and ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders,” says Ramkisson-Kara.

Meanwhile, the same court has sentenced a 31-year-old man to life for raping his biological mother.

The accused lived with his mother mentally challenged mother in KwaMashu, north of Durban.

It is believed he began raping his mother four years ago.

A court report stated that the matter was brought to the attention of the police by the complainant’s sister after she came to visit the woman.

Ramkisson-Kara commended the successful prosecution and added that the suspect’s name will also be placed in the Register for Sex Offenders.