Some flood survivors in and around Durban are facing an uphill battle ahead of the 2023 academic year, after they were relocated out of the areas where their children originally went to school.

They were initially in community halls following April floods and were relocated by the provincial government to alternative accommodation.

But many say the distance from their new homes to their childrens’ schools is too far.

Coastal schools open on the 18th of this month.

Winnie Gumede’s child is supposed to register for Grade 9 this year.

She says she cannot afford school fees in her new location.

“My child is Vuyani Gumede. He was attending Mtapo High school in Lindelani area he was doing Grade 8. So, this year, he is supposed to be doing Grade 9. My problem at the moment is I don’t know which school he will be attending since we are here in Reservoir Hill. He used to walk to school from Ntuzuma to Lindelani. Right now, I don’t know what is going to happen as far as my child’s education is concerned.”

She says her child has still not found a school to go to.

“I’m also worried the schools will be opening next week. Schools entertained new admissions since October last year, but my child is not registered in any new school. Government officials had told us that we will be given letters from housing department to assist us in looking for schools for our kids. Up to now, nothing has happened.”

Xoliswa Tshazi, a mother of two high school children, says they have not yet been able to buy school uniforms because they do not know which schools will accept their children.

“I have two kids that are supposed to be going to school. One was attending Senzesihle doing Grade 7. Now, she is supposed to be going to Grade 8 in high school. I don’t know where to take her. I can’t even buy school uniforms. We can’t even prepare our children. We are just hopeless. We are worried. As parents, we appeal to government to assist us (to) ensure our kids are placed in schools. Another thing is schools around here are expensive and one needs learner transport as well. Some of us are surviving through grants.”

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department says it is working to assist parents to register their children in schools that are easy for them to travel to.