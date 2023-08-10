At least 27 ANC Women’s League members in KwaZulu-Natal have lodged an objection disputing the outcome of last week’s provincial elective conference.

The 27 members did not vote after their names were mysteriously removed from the voters’ roll. This was despite a decision by conference presiding officer, Pemmy Majodina, who later gave an instruction that they must be allowed to vote.

During the conference Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza won the election for chairperson, getting three more votes than Cooperative Governance MEC Bongi Sithole Moloi.

These delegates say they want the outcome of the conference nullified.

“I think it is going to help us as women of KZN to go for a re-run, the conference must be nullified. The register that was used initially where we all signed and verified as delegates it was not presented when we were voting during the voting process. Their names were no longer in the register which raises questions why? Where are their names? We want to be given a chance to vote for the leadership that we believe is going to speak women empowerment and women emancipation.”