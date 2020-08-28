The redeployment of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, will top the agenda at a special African National Congress National Executive Committee meeting this weekend.

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says they have met Provincial Deputy Chair Mike Mabuyakhulu and former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to discuss their pending criminal cases.

In a media briefing in Durban, the party has announced its decision to ask party members who are facing criminal charges to step down.

Provincial Secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli says they also wanted to gauge the opinion of the affected leaders on protecting the party’s legacy.

“Provincial officials had a discussion with our provincial Deputy Chair, Comrade Michael Mabuyakhulu and Comrade Zandile Gumede, who unfortunately both of them are facing what the conference has defined as prosecutorial procedure. The primary objective of this political discussion was to ascertain the contribution of these comrades to understand the situation in relation to their on-going cases but also to gain an understanding on their part on how best in their respective opinions, the movement which they belong to, can be insulated from the challenges they face in order to safeguard its integrity standing in society.”

Briefing by ANC in KZN ahead of the party’s National Executive Council meeting this weekend

Ramaphosa says Gumede’s redeployment to be dealt with

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa faced tough questions about his commitment to tackle corruption in the country. He was in the National Assembly for his oral questions on various issues.

The president avoided answering the question of whether he believed that Gumede should be a member of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, saying the matter was being discussed internally.

The question was asked twice by the leader of the Official Opposition, John Steenhuisen.

“Do you support Mrs. Gumede’s elevation to the KwaZulu- Natal Legislature or not. It’s a simple Yes or No,” he asked.

Gumede was recently sworn in as a Member of the Provincial Legislature in KwaZulu-Natal despite being out on bail on corruption charges linked to a tender of millions of rands.

Ramaphosa insisted that the matter was being handled by the African National Congress (ANC).

“It’s a simple question. It’s a simple answer. The matter is being discussed within the structures of the Africa National Congress. That matter that has caused, yes, admittedly, everybody agrees that it has caused a lot of disquiet, and the matter is being discussed within the structures of the African National Congress in a very democratic manner and leave it to those structures to deal with the matter. Thank you very much.”

In the video below, President Ramaphosa answers oral questions in the National Assembly: