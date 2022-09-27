The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has endorsed former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize as its preferred presidential candidate and Paul Mashatile as the deputy president.

This comes ahead of the ANC National Elective Conference in December.

Addressing the media in Durban, the Party’s Provincial Secretary Bheki Mtolo says they have their hopes pinned on these candidates.

Mtolo says, “The branches of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal are proposing that in the position of the president they support Dr. Zwelini Lawrence Mkhize, in the position of deputy president they support comrade Paul Mashatile, in the position of national chairperson they think comrade Stanley Mathabatha who has been the chairperson of Limpopo province for the longest time can do better now at a national level…They also believe that comrade Nomvula Mokonyane, mama action, can be best served in her capacity as the deputy general-secretary.”

Eskom

Meanwhile, Mtolo says the ANC in the province is also calling for the resignation of the Eskom board and the CEO Andre de Ruyter.

He says, “What lacks at Eskom is the development of a clear performance management system, that is aligned with the smart principle. Eskom lacks specific targets that are clear, measurable, achievable, realistic and time-bound. The country cannot afford to continue with the current situation, the Board and the CEO must resign. The President working with the relevant minister is requested without any delay to start a process of appointing a new skilled, most importantly well experienced Chief Executive Officer for Eskom.”

VIDEO: In May, Political analyst Prof. Sipho Seepe reacts to Dr Zweli Mkhize’s decision to throw his hat in the ring for ANC President:



Additional reporting by Fanele Mhlongo