The results of who will be head of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal are expected to be announced later this afternoon at the party’s 9th Provincial Conference which is finally under way in Durban after numerous delays.

On Friday, the provincial conference accepted the credentials and adopted the rules that will guide the road map in the coming days.

It is expected to resume with the nomination process for the top five leaders. After voting the conference will break into commissions.

Political analysts Dr Fikile Vilakazi and Xolani Dube weigh in on the ANC Conference:

There’s a tough contest for the position of provincial chairperson between the incumbent, Sihle Zikalala, businessman Sandile Zungu and PEC member Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Yesterday, the conference started later than scheduled, because the registration process took longer than anticipated.

ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile appealed to the more than 1600 delegates to make sure that the conference comes up with a concrete input that will be presented in the upcoming Policy Conference at the end of this month.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to officially close the KwaZulu-Natal conference on Sunday.

