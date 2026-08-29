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KZN Agriclture ramps up FMD vaccination drive

A worker wears protective gear while working with cattle amid a foot and mouth disease outbreak.
  • A worker wears protective gear while working with cattle amid a foot and mouth disease outbreak.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is ramping up its mass vaccination of livestock against foot and mouth disease (FMD), in Umzinyathi District. More than 70 000 cattle have been vaccinated in the past six days while 1.7m herds of cattle have been inoculated.

Veterinary teams are currently operating in the uMsinga and uMvoti Municipalities.

The vaccination drive is aimed at containing the outbreak, which was declared a national disaster earlier this year.

MEC for Agriculture Thembeni KaMadlopha-Mthethwa says additional staff will be deployed.

“I pleaded with the farmers that they need to try and buy animal feed, so that we can see the lifespan of these animals. Also we are aware that when you look at the area it is more of a rural area that depends on agriculture. With the war room, with the Operation Sukuma Sakhe prioritising agriculture, I will sit down with my department to make sure that we assist people where they have a dire need,” says KaMadlopha-Mthethwa.

RELATED VIDEO | All dairy cattle vaccinated against FMD in KZN

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