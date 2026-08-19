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Kyrgios provisionally suspended after testing positive for cocaine

Nick Kyrgios hits a shot against Botic Van De Zandschulp (not pictured) during his first round match of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Well Tennis Garden, United States on March 6, 2025.
  • Nick Kyrgios during a match
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios was provisionally suspended from tennis on Wednesday after testing positive for cocaine, with the volatile Australian owning up to his “huge mistake” in a public apology.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced the suspension of the 31-year-old following a positive test for benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite, from a sample taken during an ATP 250 event in Mallorca in June.

Kyrgios, who reached a career-high rank of 13, has been provisionally suspended since August 4 after a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) laboratory confirmed the presence of the banned stimulant on July 17.

“I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine. I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it,” Kyrgios said on Instagram.

“I’m sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I’m sorry to the kids who follow me. I know the example this sets and I’m deeply disappointed in myself.”

Cocaine is classified as a stimulant and substance of abuse on the WADA Prohibited List and is banned in competition under tennis anti-doping rules.

 

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