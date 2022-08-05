KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has resigned. In a statement, the African National Congress (ANC) in the province says Zikalala offered the provincial executive committee his resignation and they have accepted it.

“The ANC accepted Comrade Zikalala’s resignation with pain and difficulty as he was still doing a great job in the province since he took over,” says the party in a statement.

The ANC in KZN says it has accepted the resignation of Premier #SihleZikalala.#SABCNEWS pic.twitter.com/TJ5PxbezO4 — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) August 5, 2022

[JUST-IN] Sihle Zikalala has resigned as the Premier of KZN. Zikalala yesterday morning informed ANCKZN officials of his resignation. Over the past weekend he also held a meeting with President Ramaphosa informing him of his decision. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/m6BuSlKyiG — #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) August 5, 2022

The party says they have been instructed by national structures to put forward three recommendations to go through an interview process.

“The PEC communicated with the ANC National Officials and were instructed to make recommendations of three names of comrades, who will undergo an interview process.”

In light of this, Finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube and ANC members in the provincial legislature, Amanda Bani and Mbali Fraizer are expected to be interviewed.

Last month, Zikalala was defeated during the closely contested provincial elective conference.

He lost the position of chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal to Siboniso Duma.