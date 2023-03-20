The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department says healthcare facilities have not been affected by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protest action.

Department head, Doctor Sandile Tshabalala, says they will continue to monitor the situation across the province.

“We would like to thank all the employees of the Department of Health, who on this day that was designated as the day for a shutdown and mass protest, braved and sacrificed and came to work. It is because of them that our facilities are functional. We would also like to urge the communities with whom we are working to assist us in working with us and make sure that if they partake in the strikes they must disturb our function as the Department of Health.”

