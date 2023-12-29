Artists visit Mbongeni Ngema’s home to pay their respects

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KwaZulu-Natal-based artists have visited the Durban home of the late renowned playwright and composer Mbongeni Ngema to pay their respects.

The 68-year-old Ngema died in a head-on collision near Mbizana in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday night.

He was highly respected for his role in the arts industry.

The members of the well-known acapella group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, are among the people who came to convey their condolences.

Sibongiseni Shabalala says the entertainment fraternity has lost a legend.

“I remember Baba Ngema as a very respectful person. I remember him by his writing. All his compositions that he wrote spoke directly. I remember the song that he composed with my father, that was during the time when us Africans were fighting amongst each other. The song encouraged people and just reminded them that we are all of the same colour whether you are Venda or you are Zulu.”

Meanwhile, the acting fraternity continues to remember the role and contribution Ngema made in the entertainment world.

Lorato Thekisho Molepo who joined the Sarafina production in 2004 and worked closely with Ngema recalls her interactions with him.

“He knew his story. I remember he would walk into the rehearsal space, when he walked in you needed to listen to him. Because this is what he wants. He will always start with music and would move into acting and we combine everything as it was a musical and he loved his music,” says Molepo.

Mbongeni Ngema | Sello Maake Ka-Ncube pays tribute to the late playwright: