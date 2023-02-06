The Kwazakhele massacre claimed its eighth victim on Saturday morning.

Thando Fibhi was in a critical condition in hospital and the 55-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

One of the three people who were wounded is still in hospital.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu says investigations into the mass killing is ongoing and residents are urged to stop spreading fake news.

“Investigators are aware of voice notes and a video clip that has been circulating in relation to these murders. We have since dismissed these videos and voice notes as fake news and are urging residents to distance themselves from its contents. One voice note is an old one that has been circulating since last year. We are urging the receivers of these notes or clips to refrain from recirculating it as it may have dire consequences to those who are featured therein.”

Video: Update on 8 killed in Gqeberha mass shooting