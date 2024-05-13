Ongoing water problems make KwaXimba residents sceptical to vote

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Some residents of KwaXimba, west of Durban, say ongoing water problems have left them despondent about voting in the 29 May general election.

In February, the community embarked on a protest over a lack of access to water. This prompted Water Minister Senzo Mchunu to visit the area – promising short and long-term solutions.

However, 2 months later, residents say the situation has not improved. These residents say water tankers only arrive once a week.

“After three days of striking suddenly there was water running from our taps. The officials then called a meeting and they promised us that water would be restored fully in April.”

“Our children are unable to go to school because there is no water and we can’t do our laundry.”

“For me, I will not be voting, people can go vote for me. It’s a no thank you.”

“I will vote because I love my area but to be honest we are really struggling without water. If the government can please restore our water we will be happy.”

Meanwhile, Ward 1 councillor, Themba Ntuli admits that there are areas with challenges however he says 80% of Ward 1 does have access to clean running water.

“Some areas in the ward are still experiencing water challenges. But other areas do have water. Water tankers are also going around to those residents who need water.”

Water crisis in KZN – Robert Mashego shares thoughts