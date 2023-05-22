Residents of KwaThema in Springs, on Gauteng’s East Rand, have embarked on a protest over electricity outages.

They say they have had no power for the past two weeks.

This load shedding business is doing more harm than good. How long is it going to take to resolve this problem? https://t.co/hiGQ1Im2qG — Mbalenhle Mthethwa (@MbalikaMthethwa) May 11, 2023

The township is a no go area, with vehicles being turned back and in some cases stoned.

SABC News has learnt the protesters are intending to block the N17 highway.

Energy Crisis | KwaThema residents in Ekurhuleni protest over rolling blackouts