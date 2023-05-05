A traditional leader from the KwaNdengezi area west of Durban and his two co-accused have been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Durban High Court for the murder of a local African National Congress (ANC) branch chairperson in 2018.

National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says the court heard that Thulani Nxumalo was looking into allegations that the traditional leader Felokwakhe Ndlovu was selling plots of land which fall under traditional authority.

Nxumalo was attacked and shot dead as he was returning home from an ANC meeting.

Ramkisson-Kara says Felokwakhe Ndlovu, Nkosiyanda Ndlovu and Nkosinathi Mbambo were found guilty on various charges.

Ramkisson-Kara elaborates, “The men were convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. Two of them were sentenced two life imprisonment for the conspiracy to commit murder, life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for the possession of unlawful firearms, and five years in prison for the possession of ammunition.

“The co-perpetrator was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment, conspiracy to commit murder, 20 years for murder, 10 years for the possession of unlawful the firearm, and five years imprisonment for unlawful possession of ammunition,” Ramkisson-Kara adds.