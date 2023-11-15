KwaDukuza Entrepreneurship Month Programme launched

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Local entrepreneurs in KwaDukuza, north of Durban are expected to receive a much-needed business boost following the launch of the area’s Entrepreneurship Month Programme.

The mayor of the local municipality Lindile Nhaca announced the initiative yesterday, with the aim of the programme, which includes a series of informative and educational activities, to promote inclusive economic growth in the region.

Nhaca says business people outside KwaDukuza will also have access to the programme.

Nhaca says, “We are trying to find ways of how to assist the SMMEs, people who want to start their businesses. As I said in my speech this month, we have the programme which is called the Mural LED Start-up Programme – we will be giving equipment to about 30 people who want to start their businesses.”

“I know you will ask how those people were identified? In fact there was an advert placed in the local newspapers and we gave people from KwaDukuza an opportunity to apply, then the shortlisting took place, then there were more that 100 applications but 30 were short-listed,” Nhaca says.

A new R300 million SMME crisis partnership fund launched:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>