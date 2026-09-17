Kwa-Thema residents demand action from police to curb scourge of GBV

The community of Kwa-Thema in Ekurhuleni has marched against the ongoing scourge of gender-based violence. The march comes after the bodies of nine women were found in less than two months in the Ekurhuleni region.

Police say they have not established a confirmed link between the cases, but are investigating whether there are connections.

Organisers of today’s march say more needs to be done to ensure GBVF cases are investigated, perpetrators are brought to justice and victims receive adequate support.

“Law enforcement agencies are also not doing their job here in the City of Ekurhuleni. SAPS is not doing its job. The detectives here, the station commanders, are not doing their job. There are many reported cases of gender-based violence here in this particular police station. We are failing to ask ourselves, ‘why are investigations delayed? Why are the perpetrators not persecuted? Why are the victims not given enough support by SAPS, by the Department of Social Development? why are the victims of gender-based violence not given that particular justice?’” says one of the protesters.

Video: Ekurhuleni Killings | KwaThema residents march against killing of women and children