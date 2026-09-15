Kwa-Thema councillor believes woman’s body was dumped at the scene

A ward councillor in Kwa-Thema, in Ekurhuleni, believes the latest body of a woman found in the area on Tuesday morning could have been dumped there.

City of Ekurhuleni councillor Sizwe Nhleko says they were alerted to the body through a community WhatsApp chat group.

The latest discovery brings to six the number of women’s bodies found in the Ekurhuleni since July this year.

Police and forensic personnel are on the scene combing the area for clues that can assist them in their investigation.

Nhleko says the body was starting to decompose.

“This morning we just received a WhatsApp message from all the work groups saying that there’s a body found here of a woman. We then rushed here to discover that the body was a woman and then you can see that the body was dumped here because when you check the scene you can see this incident never happened here but the body was starting to be decomposed.”

“All that information we just got it from the police when they did their investigation. Because as they arrived, they opened the body and they went in to check what was happening, what might be the cause [of death]. They then see [saw] that the body was starting to decompose,” adds Nhleko.

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