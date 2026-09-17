KwaThema candlelight service remembers victims of GBV

A candlelight service is underway in KwaThema, Ekurhuleni, where community members have gathered to remember women who have lost their lives to gender-based violence and femicide.

This is taking place in the same community where one of the women’s bodies was recently found.

Residents say they are tired of the violence and fear that has gripped the community.

They are calling for those responsible to face the full might of the law.

Thembani Masina from the Kwa-Thema community says residents will no longer remain silent.

“We are here to declare war against the perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide. We are here to say enough is enough. It ends here. We are tired as women; we are tired as community members to forever be called to come and identify bodies. This ends here. We shall not be put to shame by these perpetrators. And we are not going to live a fearful life because of them. It ends today. Let the law take its course.”

-Report by Luyanda Danca