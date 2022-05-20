The 2021/22 premiership season draws to a close this weekend. From player to coach this season, Chippa United coach Kurt Lentjies will return to the field for the first time since November in a final farewell as he officially hangs up his boots.

With a six-match unbeaten run, the Chilli Boys have narrowly escaped relegation with a game to spare. Lentjies still hopes to get his side over 30 point mark with a win against TS Galaxy.

“It’s the first time in Chippa history that a coach goes six games without tasting defeat. We haven’t conceded much goals either. We are very pleased to walk into the last game of the season with less pressure”, says Lentjies.

“It’s an achievement for the club, as the past three seasons, we have been in the playoff or secured status on the last day, so it’s an improvement,” he adds.

United have a final bid to secure their first home victory on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, in what Lentjies claims the poorest home he was ever seen.

“It’s very important. For us to survive relegation, with the poorest home form I have ever seen. For us to survive makes me excited for next season. I’m more encouraged than disappointed in our home form because that is something we need to touch on for next season,” says Lentjies.

The coaching seat at Chippa United is one incumbent coaches know you cannot get too comfortable with. In the past ten years, owner Chippa Mpengesi has hired a staggering 30 coaches (including Lentjies). As such, Lentjies has opted to take things one game at a time.

“I am a one day, one game at a time coach. I didn’t want to emphasise and think too much on long-term plans.

“Monday, we’ll sit and reflect on the season, what we have achieved and what we want to achieve in the next season. Obviously, deciding who you want to keep, who you want to bring in. You don’t want to count your chickens before they hatch,” he concludes.