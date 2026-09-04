Kurt-Lee Arendse backs Boks to contain All Blacks’ attacking threat

Kurt-Lee Arendse says the Springboks have made the necessary changes to deal with the All Blacks’ dangerous attack in Saturday’s third Test at FNB Stadium.

Arendse will earn his 34th Springbok cap when he lines up on the wing in Soweto on Saturday, but despite the occasion – and the challenge posed by a New Zealand side renowned for exploiting space out wide – the 29-year-old remains characteristically composed.

Arendse believes South Africa have identified where they went wrong last week and put measures in place to ensure they are better prepared for the threat in Johannesburg.

“We know the All Blacks are good at attacking space, and we’ve put things in place to counter that,” the Bok speedster told reporters on Wednesday. “In the first Test we focused more on them than on us. This time we’ve focused more on ourselves, on where we need to improve. I think we’ll manage it.”

With regular wing partner Cheslin Kolbe moving to fullback, Arendse will have a new face in Ethan Hooker on the other wing. But he insists that it will not complicate matters.

“The tools are pretty much the same as always,” he said. “I’ve played with different players before, and I think it’s fine, just a different number on the jersey. We communicate really well in training, and we’ll take that onto the field this weekend.”

Saturday Test will also take Arendse back to a stadium with plenty of personal history. His last visit came in 2023 for the Soweto Derby, and he expects the vibe on Saturday to be just as incredible.

“The atmosphere is going to be amazing this weekend,” he said. “The supporters who came out for that derby were incredible. It’s going to be the same this weekend, and we’re looking forward to that.”

Arendse also revealed where his loyalties lie in the battle between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, revealing he was a diehard Buccaneers supporter.