The Department of Human Settlements will attend the second United Nations Habitat Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday morning.

The Assembly aims to, among others, find solutions to eradicating informal settlements by urbanising cities and improving the lives of those living in poverty.

193 UN member states will be represented at the Assembly.

South Africa, represented by Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, will participate in the top global decision-making body on sustainable urbanisation and human settlements.

For the next five days, countries will be mulling over solutions on how to provide affordable housing, proper water and sanitation for those living in slums and informal settlements.

More than a billion people still live in informal settlements globally, and Kenya is home to one of the biggest slums in Africa known as Kibera.