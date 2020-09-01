The Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, has noted with concern the non-compliance by some restaurants since the move to Alert Level 2 of the COVID-19 risk-adjusted strategy.

In a statement released by the Minister, she states that they have received numerous complaints from ordinary law-abiding citizens, other operators, and employees about the situation in these restaurants.

“This practice of disregarding the regulations, directions, and protocols reportedly include practices such as restaurants operating during curfew, offering takeaway alcohol and none adherence to social distancing or wearing of masks as required by law amongst other violations.

This does not only risk these business licenses but also endangering the safety of their loyal customers and dedicated workers,” the Minister says.

The Minister on Tuesday wrote letters to restaurants insisting and appealing yet again for their co-operation, “as the sector cannot risk having any of our hard-earned gains made thus far reversed as this will have a devastating impact on the recovery of the sector.” the statement says.

The video below looks at the impact of lockdown on the restaurant industry