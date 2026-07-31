Kubayi announces complete overhaul of IDAC

The Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says they are set to completely overhaul the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).

This follows allegations that witnesses made at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry against former IDAC head, Adv Andrea Johnson and the unit’s investigators.

Addressing the media in Pretoria on Thursday, Kubayi announced the measures her department is taking to

strengthen the anti-crime unit.

She says, “Under human resource management and development, the branch has been tasked to commence with a process of analysing the job profiles against CVs of the people who are holding the positions in IDAC.”

Kubayi says, “This analysis of all 146 staff members in IDAC will be completed by the 14th of August 2026. All employees in IDAC will undergo lifestyle audits as a matter of urgency. There will be an evaluation of all cases currently on the court roll to ensure that people are correctly charged.”

VIDEO | IDAC’s overhaul in motion after Adv Johnson quits: