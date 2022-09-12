The Kruger National Park has pleaded with visitors to adhere to regulations during the South African National Parks (SANParks) Week.

SANParks Week is from 12 September 2022 -16 September 2022.

“During the week all South African citizens are allowed to enter most national parks for free for a day visit,” says SANPARKS.

Acting General Manager for Commercial Operations at the Kruger National Park, Hein Grobler, has urged visitors to make pre-arrangements as quotas will be implemented to avoid congestion.

The 17th annual South African National Parks Week kicks off from 12 to 16 September 2022. During the week all South African citizens are allowed to enter most national parks for free for a day visit. Visit https://t.co/LBsb8GmMUB for more information #SANationalParksWeek — GCIS_Limpopo (@LimpopoGcis) September 11, 2022

Acting General Manager for Commercial Operations at the Kruger National Park, Hein Grobler, has urged visitors to make pre-arrangements as quotas will be implemented to avoid congestion.

A number of activities have been planned to highlight the interpretation of some of the cultural heritage at the park. He said we always requests for guest to abide by the rules and regulations when it comes to littering and speeding. He also added that they are looking to see everybody and have a great time at the Kruger National Park.

Big attractions include wild animals, including the Big Five – Lion, Buffalo, Leopard, Elephant and Rhino.