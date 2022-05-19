The Kruger National Park will on Thursday and Friday plant Lala Palm Seeds at Ndindani Village outside Giyani in Limpopo.

This is one of the park’s initiatives to get communities around it more involved in preserving biodiversity and to care for their environment.

This includes greening their areas while ensuring sustainability for trees.

Crafters use Lala Palm to make things like baskets and mats. However, the crop is also exploited as a wine source, locally known as Vucema.

Kruger National Park spokesperson Ike Phaahla says, “This initiative is in line with the sustainable resource use and it is part of sensitising communities to over-harvesting of plants. Traditional leaders in Ndindani close to Giyani have availed land to plant the seeds by empowering crafters who use them for their livelihoods.”