Krejcir’s prison rights application to be heard in September

Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir’s application challenging what he describes as unreasonable delays in his court matters, as well as alleged violations of his human rights while in prison, has been postponed to 16 September.

The application, which was partly heard at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge, relates to a 2013 fraud and money laundering case.

Krejcir is currently serving a 35-year prison sentence at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria following his 2015 conviction on charges including attempted murder, assault and kidnapping.

Alleged underworld kingpin Krejcir hesitantly began arguing his Section 342A application despite telling the court that he was not feeling well.

He told the court he had been deprived of certain chronic medication and was not being provided with meals that met his dietary requirements.

Krejcir argued that his constitutional rights were being violated by the Department of Correctional Services because he was not receiving the medical care he requires, despite several expert reports.

He said this was a key factor contributing to the repeated delays in his case.

VIDEO | Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir’s application heard at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court: