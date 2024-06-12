Murder case against Krejcír postponed to 5 July

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The murder case against Czech fugitive and alleged underworld kingpin Radovan Krejcír has been postponed to the 5th July by the High Court in Johannesburg. Krejcír is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

The case is in relation to the 2013 murder of Bassam Issa, a Lebanese national and alleged criminal associate of Krejcir.

After waiting for several hours at the High Court in Johannesburg, Krejcír made a brief appearance in the dock just after 2 pm.

This was due to negotiations between his legal team and the state in regards to an application for him to be allowed to procure the services of a private medical doctor.

According to his legal team, the Czech fugitive is not getting adequate medical attention in prison, resulting in his health deteriorating.

An agreement was then made for Krejcír to be examined by a Department of Correctional Services doctor this afternoon, to determine exactly what treatment he claims to be in need of.