Women’s second seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia has crashed out of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship in the second round. Kontaveit was upended by world number 97 Jule Niemeier of Germany in straight sets, 6-4 and 6-love in just under an hour.

Meanwhile, third seed Casper Ruud of Norway was the highest men’s casualty on day three, also departing in round two. Ruud, this year’s French Open runner-up was given a rude awakening by Frenchman Ugo Humbert who’s ranked only 112th in the world.

The Norwegian who has been oozing with confidence following his exploits at Roland Garros took the first set comfortably. But Humbert who reached the round of 16 on his debut at Wimbledon in 2019, battled back beautifully to first-level proceedings.

Finding his range, he simply took the game away from his opponent in the third and fourth sets firing 53 winners to Ruud’s 21 to secure a 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, and 6-4 victory.

Top seed and defending champion, Novak Djokovic delivered a grass-court master-class in his second-round encounter against Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia. The Serb needed just two hours to dispatch the Australian emphatically, 6-1, 6-4, and 6-2.

Twelfth seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia advanced to the third round with a straightforward victory over Yanina Wickmayer. Ostapenko, a semi-finalist in 2018 and runner-up at Eastbourne last week, recorded a 6-2, 6-2 victory over the Belgian qualifier.