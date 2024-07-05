Kolisi says beating Ireland is the number one mission

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says Saturday’s test match against Ireland at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria is about one thing for his team and that is winning the test match, and in doing so defending the Springboks’ number one ranking in the world.

Kolisi says because Ireland is the only team this Springbok group has not beaten, the test match is incredibly important.

The Boks spent most of the week downplaying the associated drama that a test match against Ireland brings. They spoke about the supporters and the media and not getting caught up in the war of words or doing anything to inflame tensions.

However, at his captain’s press conference, Kolisi was crystal clear, that this is a series that means everything to this group of players and staff, because it is a challenge they have not conquered.

“It’s about winning this test match that is what we want to do. We would be lying if we say it is not important. it is the only team as this group and this coaching staff, it is the only team that we have not beaten. Everybody else we have been able to beat so it is just important for us.”

Kolisi also says the team is excited to play their first test match on home soil since defending their World Cup title.

He says it is important to reconnect with the people the team plays for and to play in a meaningful match with plenty on the line, heightens the sense of occasion.

“Just to be able to come home to the people that we were playing for along and we said it from the beginning. This is for the people of South Africa, now finally we have achieved that this is our first time that we can play and in a big game like this against a team. We have not beaten since 2016 and it is the first time we are playing them back at home all the other three games were away from home so it is really exciting.”

World Rugby is calling Saturday’s encounter, the match to decide the unofficial title of World Champions.

If number two ranked Ireland beat number one ranked South Africa by a healthy margin, they can usurp the Boks in the rankings, which further rachets up the tension.