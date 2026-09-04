Kolisi says Boks seek to honour Soweto and the FNB Stadium

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says it is an honour to play at the FNB Stadium and pay tribute to Soweto for the role it played in fighting for the freedom he enjoys today.

The Springboks will face off against the All Blacks in the third test match of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry, hoping to create their own history at the venerable stadium, where they have never beaten the All Blacks. The four-test series is deadlocked at 1-all with two matches to go.

The imposing FNB stadium is the venue for the third installment of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry and the Springboks are determined to honour the ground and Soweto as a whole with a strong performance against the All Blacks.

Kolisi says this is an opportunity to say thank you to Soweto.

“Also, we are thankful for the people that come from there and fought for me and him to be sitting here today so it is a way for us to say thank you because we know there are so many who fought for the freedom that we have today. We never got to experience it so us giving our best tomorrow is part of us saying thank you us using our opportunities every day is part of us saying thank you so hopefully we can do that with a win.”

Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says the FNB Stadium represents an opportunity to forge a new path in the history of the Boks.

“I think for us as South Africans we have got a great opportunity to create something there in Soweto, it’s a very unique stadium very historical stadium but both Siya and the guys that are playing none of them has played there before so it is an opportunity for them to create their own history.”

New Zealand has won eight of the last 10 test matches played on the highveld, and with that edge, it is hard to understand why All Blacks coach Dave Rennie was so vocal about so many things.

Rennie says the war of words is just something that happens in the game.

“Rassie and I had a beer immediately after the game which was good so look there’s a lot on the line but I don’t see it as a war of words between him and I. I have said a couple of things, he has said a couple of things and that’s footy.

Meanwhile, the FNB stadium is gearing up for the big day, and Bertie Grobbelaar of Stadium management says the best way to get to the ground is with public transport.

“We need to get as many vehicles off the road so public transport definitely the option people can still go onto the ticket master or sa rugby website, and they will get directed where to purchase their tickets for these options.”

The FNB stadium is expecting to welcome more than 87 000 rugby supporters to witness the next thrilling installment of a drama-filled series.