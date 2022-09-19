Wings Sbu Nkosi and Kurt Lee Arendse have been recalled to the Springbok squad for the final Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

Four players were also released to their clubs to get some game time as the competition reaches a conclusion. Nkosi has recovered from the ankle injury that kept him out of Springboks’ action the entire year, while Arendse has served his suspension for a dangerous tackle in the match between the Springboks and All Blacks in Nelspruit.

The players released from the squad are hooker Joseph Dweba, utility back Warrick Gelant, loose forward Elrigh Louw and lock Salmaan Moerat.

Captain Siya Kolisi says he is proud of the character his side has shown in their 36-20 bonus point victory over Argentina in Buenos Aires late on Saturday.

The Boks went through a tough week in which flyhalf Elton Jantjes was sent home and then allegations surfaced that some players have apparently tested positive for cocaine. The World Champions were awarded a penalty try and scored three more to secure the win.

They now top the standings with New Zealand on 14 points. Argentina and Australia are out of the running. Kolisi says winning the Rugby Championship title remains their main focus.

Springboks in the running for the Rugby Championship title: