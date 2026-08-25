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Kolisi cleared to face All Blacks in Cape Town

  • Boks' Siya Kolisi celebrates after a match.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Anton Snyman

The Springboks received some good news on the eve of their departure for Cape Town for the second greatest rivalry test against the All Blacks on Saturday.

Siya Kolisi has passed his fitness test and will don the number six jersey.

 

He will also take over the captaincy from fellow loose forward, Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Kolisi missed last weekend’s first test at Ellis Park after sustaining a hamstring injury against Argentina in Buenos Aires earlier this month.

The latest development means Paul de Villiers drops out of the match-day 23 with Cameron Hanekom the preferred loose forward amongst the substitutes.

The All Blacks lead the four-match series one-nil following their 33-16 victory in Johannesburg.

 

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